Natuzzi (NTZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 27th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Shares of NTZ opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $93.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.