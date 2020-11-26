NatWest Group plc (NWG.L)’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Barclays decreased their target price on NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 162.30 ($2.12) on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.15 ($2.21). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76.

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

