Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NNA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,103. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

