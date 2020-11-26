Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 16,380 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 146,495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

