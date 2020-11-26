Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

