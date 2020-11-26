NetKoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $141,271.29 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, NetKoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. NetKoin has a total market capitalization of $141,271.29 and $137.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00078309 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020842 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

