Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 249,476 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 221.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $122,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $329.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.59 and a 200 day moving average of $314.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.17.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

