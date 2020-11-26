Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $118,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after buying an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,782,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after buying an additional 288,888 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $151.56 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

