Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 7,478 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Zscaler worth $124,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total value of $8,742,519.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,432 shares in the company, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Shares of ZS opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average of $123.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.