Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of AmerisourceBergen worth $119,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $103.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

