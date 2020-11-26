Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,525 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.36% of Bank of Hawaii worth $128,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 314,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 354,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,915,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

