Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,237 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.84% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $147,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 142,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.43 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

