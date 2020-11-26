Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 646.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200,223 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $92,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,908,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,614 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 86,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

