Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $109.58 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.48% of Phillips 66 worth $109,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

NYSE PSX opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

