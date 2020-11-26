Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $124.98 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888,415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.21% of Infosys worth $124,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Infosys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Shares of INFY opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

