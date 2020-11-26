Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $127.51 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.39% of Community Bank System worth $127,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Community Bank System by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBU. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE CBU opened at $65.75 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $155,546.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,857. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

