Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $131.28 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $122.93 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

