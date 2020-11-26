Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $92.59 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.57% of Grocery Outlet worth $92,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778,517 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after buying an additional 1,012,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after acquiring an additional 655,095 shares during the period.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $300,006.00. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $79,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,442 shares of company stock valued at $22,239,091.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

