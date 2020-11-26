Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $95.37 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.77% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $95,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average is $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $147.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $44,961,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

