Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595,592 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.25% of Switch worth $122,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth about $86,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 155.22 and a beta of 0.62. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other Switch news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,600 shares of company stock worth $8,457,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

