Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Xilinx worth $140,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $137.33.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.