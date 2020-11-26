Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235,281 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.41% of Eagle Materials worth $122,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after buying an additional 135,951 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 352,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $2,566,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

