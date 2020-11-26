Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,071 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $135,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $529.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $327.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.