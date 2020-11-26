Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 127,353 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,353 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $92,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Linde by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $253.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.67. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

