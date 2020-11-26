Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 21,066 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.30% of SBA Communications worth $108,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after buying an additional 209,079 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after buying an additional 719,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.20 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.