Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 419,307 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,307 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Newmont worth $103,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,033,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after buying an additional 1,780,602 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.