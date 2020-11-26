Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $117,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

