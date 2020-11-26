Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 885,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,637 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $137,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 57,677 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $143.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

