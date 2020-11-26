Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $143,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $731.25 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $704.76 and a 200 day moving average of $645.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

