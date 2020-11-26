Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,522 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Texas Roadhouse worth $127,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

Shares of TXRH opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $247,113,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

