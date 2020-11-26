Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 142,824 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142,824 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $123,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL opened at $226.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $206.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

