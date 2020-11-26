Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 184,845 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,477,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 8.80% of NetScout Systems worth $141,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

