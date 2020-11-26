Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 56,495 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Lithia Motors worth $145,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,827,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,979,000.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LAD opened at $301.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.93 and its 200 day moving average is $207.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

