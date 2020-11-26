Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 90,489 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,489 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Raytheon Technologies worth $135,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $73.81 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

