Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,061,755 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

