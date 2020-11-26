NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.73. NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

About NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

