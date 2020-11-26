Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.88

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 46479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NJDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

