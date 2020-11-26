Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 4,504,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 277.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 65.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 110.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 69,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

