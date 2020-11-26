Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.25

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 3539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

