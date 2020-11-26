Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Trading Up 14.6%

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) rose 14.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 799,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 243,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33.

About Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

