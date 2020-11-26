Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSB. Raymond James downgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.39.

OSB opened at C$49.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.01 and a 12 month high of C$51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

