Nordic Nanovector ASA (OTCMKTS:NRNVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OTCMKTS:NRNVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NRNVF stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Nordic Nanovector ASA has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Nordic Nanovector ASA Company Profile

Nordic Nanovector ASA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for haematological cancers. The company's lead product candidate is Betalutin, an antibody-radionuclide-conjugate, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma, a life-threatening blood cancer.

