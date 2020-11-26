Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 10.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Nordson by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

