Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.