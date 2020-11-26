Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $241.46 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

