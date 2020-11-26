Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NTRS opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

