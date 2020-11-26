NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,062,451 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.34% of NOW worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 10.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth $386,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth $2,104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 61.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 232,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 88,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.93. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

