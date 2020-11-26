NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $15.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 236.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NCNA. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Truist initiated coverage on NuCana in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

NuCana stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.06. NuCana has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NuCana by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

