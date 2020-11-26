Numeraire Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $120.61 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.15 or 0.00161298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,976,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.