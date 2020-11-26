OKB (OKB) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00030765 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $310.74 million and approximately $145.98 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

